Lupita Nyong’o Reportedly Enjoys A Mexico Birthday Trip With Joshua Jackson

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Lupita Nyong’o reportedly celebrated her 41st trip around the sun in Mexico this week. But according to PEOPLE magazine, she was not alone.

The celebrity publication reports that Lupita and Joshua Jackson were pictured together in Puerto Vallarta on Monday, March 4. The images only fuel rumors and speculation about the couple and their relationship status.

RELATED: New Couple Alert? Lupita Nyong’o And Joshua Jackson Spotted Holding Hands

PEOPLE obtained and published the pictures, which show the couple enjoying fun in the sun, holding hands, and embracing. Lupita looks fabulous, wearing a sexy tan print bikini. Her body is bodying, and her melanin skin is on glow.

A source reportedly confirmed the couples’ trip with the news outlet. According to the source, Lupita and Joshua “had the best time.” The Hollywood stars “vacationed in Puerto Vallarta for Lupita’s birthday” and “only had eyes for each other all weekend.”

New Boo Alert? Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have been a possible couple to watch since late 2023.

This week’s Mexico sighting comes about three months after the two were seen holding hands while enjoying a stroll in California and four months since spotted at a Janelle Monae concert. Janelle’s concert was in October 2023.

While Lupita has not spoken publicly about the dating rumors, she has previously opened up about former relationships and breakups. During the same month as the Janelle concert, the “Black Panther” actress took to Instagram with a nine-slide post announcing a breakup from ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela.

She wrote, “At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Thanks Fans For ‘Kindness’ After Her Breakup With Selema Masekela

Joshua has been going through his own relationship changes amid the rumors, pictures, and sightings. In October 2023, his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce.

Lupita Nyong’o Reportedly Enjoys A Mexico Birthday Trip With Joshua Jackson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com