Enter the Texas Hold ‘Em Contest!

Published on March 1, 2024

texas hold em contest

Source: Columbia Records / Radio One

We’ve teamed up with Columbia Records to celebrate the Houston Rodeo and Beyonce’s new smash, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Win a Stetson Shasta 10x Premier cowboy hat (like the one Beyonce wore to the Grammys) PLUS 2 tickets to see the Bun B All-American Takeover on Tuesday, March 12th at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Here’s how to enter:

  1. POST A PICTURE OF YOU IN YOUR BEST RODEO DRIP ON INSTAGRAM
  2. TAG US @979THEBOX
  3. USE THE HASHTAG #RODEODRIPHTX

Contest ends Friday, March 8th. Hit the next page for official contest rules

