Enter the Texas Hold ‘Em Contest!

We’ve teamed up with Columbia Records to celebrate the Houston Rodeo and Beyonce’s new smash, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Win a Stetson Shasta 10x Premier cowboy hat (like the one Beyonce wore to the Grammys) PLUS 2 tickets to see the Bun B All-American Takeover on Tuesday, March 12th at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Here’s how to enter:

POST A PICTURE OF YOU IN YOUR BEST RODEO DRIP ON INSTAGRAM TAG US @979THEBOX USE THE HASHTAG #RODEODRIPHTX

Contest ends Friday, March 8th. Hit the next page for official contest rules

