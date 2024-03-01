Enter the Texas Hold ‘Em Contest!

We’ve teamed up with Columbia Records to celebrate the Houston Rodeo and Beyonce’s new smash, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
Win a Stetson Shasta 10x Premier cowboy hat (like the one Beyonce wore to the Grammys) PLUS 2 tickets to see the Bun B All-American Takeover on Tuesday, March 12th at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Here’s how to enter:
- POST A PICTURE OF YOU IN YOUR BEST RODEO DRIP ON INSTAGRAM
- TAG US @979THEBOX
- USE THE HASHTAG #RODEODRIPHTX
Contest ends Friday, March 8th. Hit the next page for official contest rules
