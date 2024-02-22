Chlöe is Up NEXT! | Urban One Honors

Chloe Bailey, known mononymously as Chlöe, entered the entertainment industry and took it by storm!
The singer, songwriter, producer and actress rose to fame as a member of the critically acclaimed musical duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister. But since she stepped into the spotlight with her hit single, “Have Mercy,” in 2021, she’s confidently forged her own path as a solo artist and creator.
We’ve watched her growth from child star to global icon, and that’s one of the reasons why we are excited to acknowledge her as our 2024 Urban One Honors Generation Next honoree.
Widely recognized as a protégé to Beyoncé, Chlöe is now also admired for her beauty, creativity and talent.
Not to mention, she has an unapologetic approach to life and the industry, despite any negative comments and chatter on social media and blogs.
Chlöe has surely made a name for herself – everyone know she’s up next!
Here are a few interesting facts about one of our favorite “IT” girls!
- Chlöe starred as the child version of Beyoncé’s character, Lilly, in The Fighting Temptations.
- In 2013, Chlöe, and her sister, our favorite mermaid, Halle, went viral with their YouTube cover of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts.”
- Chlöe starred as Jazz Forster in Freeform’s Grown-ISH.
- In 2020, Chlöe x Halle earned their first Billboard Hot 100 hit with “Do It” from their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour.
- Last year, Chlöe starred in Peacock’s Praise This and in Amazon Prime’s Swarm.
Her first solo single, “Have Mercy” débuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 and she brought the heat to the MTV Video Music Awards. Chlöe released her debut album In Pieces on March 31, 2023. Over three years in the making, the fan-demanded project showcases songs written, arranged and executive produced by Chlöe. The 14-track album features collaborations from Missy Elliott, Future and Chris Brown. The Atlanta native’s undeniable talent shines through every original song and every cover she posts on social media.
No one is more fit for the Generation Next honor. TV One is honored highlight Chlöe at the 6th annual Urban One Honors. Tune in Sunday, Feb. 25th at 8p/7c only on TV One.
Chlöe is Up NEXT! | Urban One Honors was originally published on tvone.tv
