You’ve most likely heard the track “Birthday Dance” all over social media. Now, allow us to introduce you to the artist behind it!

Josh Levi stopped by K975’s live broadcast from the UniverSoul Circus to chat with Brian Dawson about the progression of his career. Signed to Issa Rae’s Raedio imprint, he discusses how his hometown of Houston inspired his sound, how he got signed, and what we can expect in the future. He also mentions that the interview under the “Big Top” is truly a full-circle moment!

Check out the full interview above!

“Birthday Dance” Singer Josh Levi Discusses Musical Influences & What’s Next (Live From The UniverSoul Circus) was originally published on hiphopnc.com