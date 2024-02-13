97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

In a very short time, Bun’s Trill Burgers have become the go to spot for locals and out-of-towners alike. With all the success, folks are wondering what the next move is – and more specifically – are trill chicken tenders coming to Houston’s flagship location?

RELATED: Bun B Confirms Too Short and E-40 As Performers For All-American Takeover March 12

RELATED: Killer Mike Opens Up About Crazy Grammy Night [Watch]

Check out what Bun had to say in the video below.

We Asked Bun B: What’s Up With The Trill Chicken Tender Rumors? was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com