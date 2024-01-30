Yasiin Bey Addresses Comments He Made About Drake

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Yasiin Bey took to Instagram Live to address the recent comments he made about Drake where he suggested that the Canadian superstar’s music is often heard while shopping at Target. The artist formerly known as Mos Def elaborated on his statement, urging for more substance from Drake and even demanding the same of himself.

Yasiin Bey shared a video on his Instagram page addressing his comments on Drake, and the expectations of an artist of his magnitude, while even turning some of that critique toward himself.

“First of all, I don’t hate anyone,” Bey began his discussion. “My opinion is mine. It’s legal in all states, as far as I’m aware. It was not an opportunity to try to slander him, or to clown on him. I have reached out to him, I have no responses yet. I’m not keen to talk about people or to them through a screen, I prefer to talk to people directly. But I will say this. The young man is very talented, he’s been able to be very successful with that talent, and I have no issue with his success or anything that he’s been able to achieve as a result of his talent.”

Bey then spoke directly to his words and that criticism isn’t always an attack on a person, recognizing that Drake has contended with such comments for the duration of his still buzzing career.

“I do feel that some of the criticism that he’s received in the past has been mean-spirited or unfair. So I don’t want to participate in that,” said Bey. “I’ve never had no issue with you personally, I don’t know you well enough to have any sort of issue with you in that regard. Nonetheless, it’s not sacrilegious to have a critique or opinion of a public figure, particularly one of that magnitude in current, modern culture.”

Yasiin Bey added that he would welcome the opportunity for a face-to-face conversation with the OVO Sound honcho, adding that he enlisted the help of Dave Chappelle to connect the two.

