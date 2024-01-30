Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend on drug and gun possession charges in Indiana after state police pulled over the former NBA star. In the reports, police say they found evidence of marijuana use, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm inside Rondo’s vehicle.
Kentucky outlet WDRB reports that Rajon Rondo, 37, was arrested this past Sunday in Jackson County while traveling southbound on a major interstate. Drivers reported that Rondo’s 2022 Tesla was driving erratically, prompting the police to pull the vehicle over.
The state trooper conducting the stop smelled marijuana and began a search, leading to a small amount of the drug, paraphernalia, and the handgun. Rondo is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a no-contact order taken out against him. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail and posted a $700 bond.
Rajon Rondo will have a court hearing on Feb. 27 and all of the charges he faces are considered misdemeanors. Rondo, who was a standout player at the University of Kentucky, has yet to offer a comment regarding the arrest.
—
Photo: Getty
Rajon Rondo Knocked On Drug & Gun Charges In Indiana was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
New Date: MLK Parade Downtown Moved To Saturday, February 10, 2024
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Meet 50 Cent THIS THURSDAY Feb 1st at Spec's Fountain View
-
Win Tickets To See Nicki Minaj LIVE in Houston May 9 PLUS $250 Cash!!
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Enter To Win The Harlem Globetrotters Ultimate Family Night!!
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]