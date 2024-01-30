Rajon Rondo Knocked On Drug & Gun Charges In Indiana

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend on drug and gun possession charges in Indiana after state police pulled over the former NBA star. In the reports, police say they found evidence of marijuana use, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm inside Rondo’s vehicle.

Kentucky outlet WDRB reports that Rajon Rondo, 37, was arrested this past Sunday in Jackson County while traveling southbound on a major interstate. Drivers reported that Rondo’s 2022 Tesla was driving erratically, prompting the police to pull the vehicle over.

The state trooper conducting the stop smelled marijuana and began a search, leading to a small amount of the drug, paraphernalia, and the handgun. Rondo is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a no-contact order taken out against him. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail and posted a $700 bond.

Rajon Rondo will have a court hearing on Feb. 27 and all of the charges he faces are considered misdemeanors. Rondo, who was a standout player at the University of Kentucky, has yet to offer a comment regarding the arrest.

