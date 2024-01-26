Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

[NEW MUSIC] Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at Haters on ‘Hiss’

Published on January 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Stallion

Source: General / General

Public feuds are never easy, especially coming off the heels of personal loss, failed friendships, business litigation and a highly controversial court case that still has the streets talking. However, The Houston Hottie is back and she’s taking no prisoners. After a a brief time away from the spotlight, Megan Thee Stallion is fired up and ready to talk her ish.

RELATED: Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years Behind Bars For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

RELATED: I Think I F’d Up: Jeezy, Kanye West and The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’

RELATED: Here Are the Celebs to Clapped Back at Katt Williams [VIDEO]

Check out “Hiss,” the latest release from Megan Thee Stallion below.

Here Are The Comedians And Celebs Who Fired Back at the Explosive Katt Williams Interview [VIDEO]
Katt Williams
15 photos

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close