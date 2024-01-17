Disrupt Development Summit 2024 Hits Houston January 19

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

In an unprecedented gathering to reshape the real estate industry, the Houston Land Bank (HLB) announces the Disrupt Development Summit in partnership with Women of Color Develop LLC /People of Color Develop (POCD). Hosted on January 19, 2024, in Houston, this Summit is a groundbreaking event that fosters diversity, equity, and innovation in real estate development.

“The Disrupt Development Summit is not just an event; it’s a movement,” states Christa Stoneham, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of HLB. “We are committed to empowering minority developers and bringing much-needed diversity to the real estate sector. We aim to create a platform for dialogue, learning, and action that will lead to more inclusive and equitable development practices.” Meredith Dunbar, Founder of (WOCD) (POCD), emphasizes the significance of the Summit: “This event is a beacon of hope and opportunity for minority communities. We aim to disrupt the status quo and champion the cause of affordable housing and community development.”

For media inquiries, please contact community@houstonlandbank.org – 281.655.4600

The Disrupt Development Summit is a day-long event focused on real estate development and community building for minorities. The Summit travels to various cities to empower minority real estate professionals nationwide. Topics include Development Financing, Affordable Housing, Diversity in Development, and Industry Innovation.

Keynote Speakers include: The Downing Brothers (Anthony and Anton Downing) host of HGTV “Double Down” and TruTV series “Backyard Bar Wars” where they showcase how to transform underutilized properties in communities. Ashley D. Bell, Founder and CEO of Ready Life. Ready Life is revolutionizing the home buying experience for Black Americans through his fintech startup by removing the use of credit scores, paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible path to homeownership.