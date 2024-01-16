Got Skills? 2024 Houston Dash Open Tryouts January 20-21

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a member of the Houston Dash? Now is your chance to demonstrate your skill to Dash coaches and staff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO



2024 Dash Open Tryouts are this weekend, January 20 and 21 at Houston Sports Park. Limited spots are available, and registration closes January 17. Don’t miss your chance to try out for the only female professional sports team in Houston.

Address: 12131 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77045

Price: $125.00

*Please note that only the first day of the tryout is guaranteed. The second day is invite only.

Registration closes: January 17, 2024 or when all 50 spots are filled