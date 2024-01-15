Houston School Closings

Listen Live
Published on January 15, 2024

Due to the bitter cold and the hazardous driving conditions brought on by the Arctic blast, the majority of school districts and college campuses in the Greater Houston area will be closed on Tuesday. HISD, CFISD, FBISD, Katy ISD, and the University of Houston are a few of them.

On Monday, a wintry mix turned many local roads and highways into ice sheets, closing some interstates and posing a hazard.

The most recent delays and closings of schools are listed here in alphabetical order, as reported by KHOU11

School closings and delays on Tuesday, Jan. 16

Aldine ISD: Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to the winter weather. District leaders will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates to the community as they warrant.

Alief ISD: Closed Tuesday; delayed two hours on Wednesday

Alvin Community College: Closed Tuesday

Alvin ISD: Closed Tuesday

Anahuac ISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Angleton ISD:  Due to the forecast of potential icy weather and unsafe travel concerns for our buses and students, all AISD schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, January 16. We will send an update later in the day about athletic events scheduled for Tuesday. Also, the school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 16 has been postponed a week until Tuesday, January 23. Please continue to monitor the AISD website and social media for any updates.

Aristoi Classical Academy: All campuses and facilities closed tomorrow; activities canceled

BakerRipley Community Schools and Head Start Centers: Closed Tuesday

Beatrice Mayes Institute: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Bethel’s Family Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday

Boling ISD: Closed Tuesday

Brazos ISD: Closed Tuesday

Brazos School for Inquiry & Creativity -Tidwell Campus: Closed Tuesday

Brazosport College: Due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions, all Brazosport College classes and operations, including the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center, will be closed, tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16.

Brazosport ISD: All schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday and all after-school activities are canceled. Decisions for Wednesday will be made Tuesday afternoon with updates communicated to parents through SchoolMessenger, posted on the BISD website www.brazosportisd.net, and on social media.

Channelview ISD: Closed Tuesday

Clear Creek ISD: Closed Tuesday

Cleveland ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday. The warming centers at Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School will be extending hours of operation to 5 p.m. Tuesday. All enrolled Cleveland ISD students and their families are welcome.

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD: Closed Tuesday

Conroe ISD: Closed Tuesday

Cornerstone Christian Academy: Fort Bend County location closed Tuesday

Corrigan-Camden ISD in Polk County will delay school start times to 10 a.m.

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School: Closed Tuesday

Crosby ISD: Closed Tuesday

Cy Fair ISD: All classes, activities canceled Tuesday

Dayton ISD: No school or activities Tuesday

Deer Park ISD: Closed Tuesday

Dickinson ISD: Closed Tuesday

Fort Bend Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Fort Bend ISD: No school or activities Tuesday

Galena Park ISD: Closed Tuesday

Galveston College: Both campuses closed Tuesday

Goodrich ISD: Closed Tuesday

Goose Creek ISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Harmony Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Hempstead ISD: Closed Tuesday

Houston Christian University: Closed Tuesday

Houston Community Colleges: all campuses closed Tuesday; online classes also canceled

Houston ISD: Closed Tuesday

Humble ISD: Closed Tuesday

IDEA Greater Houston: Closed Tuesday

Ignite Community School – Mainland: Closed Tuesday

Ignite Community School-Fallbrook: Closed Tuesday

Iman Academy Southeast School: Closed Tuesday

International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas): Houston campuses closed Tuesday

Katy ISD: All campuses and facilities will be closed tomorrow, January 16, due to hazardous weather conditions. All activities are also cancelled. Non-essential employees should not report to work, and essential employees will be notified by their supervisor should they need to report to the district during regular school hours.  Katy ISD anticipates school to resume on Wednesday, January 17. All parents, staff and community members should continue to monitor Katy ISD platforms for updates on school closings, event cancellations or changes in the forecast. Our official channels of communication are:

KIPP Texas: Houston schools closed Tuesday

Klein ISD: All schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday, January 16. Additionally, all Klein ISD-sponsored activities are postponed or canceled for this evening, January 15, and tomorrow, Jan. 16. Our 2023-2024 academic calendar has bad weather days built in, so we will not need to make up this day.

Lamar CISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled Monday and Tuesday

La Porte ISD: Closed Tuesday

Lee College: Closed Tuesday

Livingston ISD will remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Lone Star College: All classes — including online — and activities canceled Tuesday, Jan. 16.

MeyerPark Charter: Closed Tuesday

Montessori School of Downtown: Clear Lake, Medical Center, Pearland, Silverlake and Shipra/Shadow Creek campuses closed Tuesday

Montgomery ISD: Closed Tuesday

New Caney ISD: Closed Tuesday

New Waverly ISD: Closed Tuesday

Needville ISD: Closed Tuesday

Onalaska ISD: Closed Tuesday

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School: Closed Tuesday

Pasadena ISD: Closed Tuesday

Prairie View A&M: All campuses will shift to virtual operations from Tuesday, January 16, to Wednesday, January 17.

Presbyterian School: Closed Tuesday

Royal ISD: Closed Tuesday; no after-school activities

San Jacinto College: Closed Tuesday

Santa Fe ISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Sealy ISD: Closed Tuesday

Sheldon ISD: No classes, after-school activities Tuesday

Shepherd ISD: Closed Tuesday

Splendora ISD: Closed Tuesday

Spring Branch ISD: Closed Tuesday

Spring ISD: All schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to hazardous weather conditions. There will be no classes or after-school activities, and all district buildings will be closed.

Stafford ISD: Closed Tuesday

St. Anne Catholic School in Houston: Closed Tuesday

St. Clare of Assisi Catholic School: Closed Tuesday

St. Mark’s Episcopal School: Closed Tuesday

Tarkington ISD: Closed Tuesday

Texas City ISD: Closed Tuesday

Texas Southern University: All classes will be remote Tuesday.

The Branch School: Closed Tuesday

Tomball ISD: Closed Tuesday

University of Houston (including Katy and Sugar Land campuses): Closed Tuesday

UHD, including downtown, Cy-Fair, Kingwood, and Northwest campuses, closed Tuesday

UH Clear Lake, including the Pearland and Texas Medical Center locations, closed

Van Vleck ISD: The school district in Matagorda County has canceled school Tuesday.

Varnett Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Waller ISD: Closed Tuesday

Wharton County Junior College: Closed Tuesday

Willis ISD: All schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, due to icy roadways in and around the district and Montgomery County. We will closely monitor the weather as tomorrow progresses and provide an update by the early afternoon/evening with any changes for school on Wednesday.

Woodlands Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday

YES Prep Schools: All schools and the ad

 

