Houston School Closings

Due to the bitter cold and the hazardous driving conditions brought on by the Arctic blast, the majority of school districts and college campuses in the Greater Houston area will be closed on Tuesday. HISD, CFISD, FBISD, Katy ISD, and the University of Houston are a few of them.
On Monday, a wintry mix turned many local roads and highways into ice sheets, closing some interstates and posing a hazard.
The most recent delays and closings of schools are listed here in alphabetical order, as reported by KHOU11
School closings and delays on Tuesday, Jan. 16
Aldine ISD: Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to the winter weather. District leaders will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates to the community as they warrant.
Alief ISD: Closed Tuesday; delayed two hours on Wednesday
Alvin Community College: Closed Tuesday
Alvin ISD: Closed Tuesday
Anahuac ISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled
Angleton ISD: Due to the forecast of potential icy weather and unsafe travel concerns for our buses and students, all AISD schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, January 16. We will send an update later in the day about athletic events scheduled for Tuesday. Also, the school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 16 has been postponed a week until Tuesday, January 23. Please continue to monitor the AISD website and social media for any updates.
Aristoi Classical Academy: All campuses and facilities closed tomorrow; activities canceled
BakerRipley Community Schools and Head Start Centers: Closed Tuesday
Beatrice Mayes Institute: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled
Bethel’s Family Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday
Boling ISD: Closed Tuesday
Brazos ISD: Closed Tuesday
Brazos School for Inquiry & Creativity -Tidwell Campus: Closed Tuesday
Brazosport College: Due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions, all Brazosport College classes and operations, including the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center, will be closed, tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16.
Brazosport ISD: All schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday and all after-school activities are canceled. Decisions for Wednesday will be made Tuesday afternoon with updates communicated to parents through SchoolMessenger, posted on the BISD website www.brazosportisd.net, and on social media.
Channelview ISD: Closed Tuesday
Clear Creek ISD: Closed Tuesday
Cleveland ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday. The warming centers at Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School will be extending hours of operation to 5 p.m. Tuesday. All enrolled Cleveland ISD students and their families are welcome.
Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD: Closed Tuesday
Conroe ISD: Closed Tuesday
Cornerstone Christian Academy: Fort Bend County location closed Tuesday
Corrigan-Camden ISD in Polk County will delay school start times to 10 a.m.
Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School: Closed Tuesday
Crosby ISD: Closed Tuesday
Cy Fair ISD: All classes, activities canceled Tuesday
Dayton ISD: No school or activities Tuesday
Deer Park ISD: Closed Tuesday
Dickinson ISD: Closed Tuesday
Fort Bend Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled
Fort Bend ISD: No school or activities Tuesday
Galena Park ISD: Closed Tuesday
Galveston College: Both campuses closed Tuesday
Goodrich ISD: Closed Tuesday
Goose Creek ISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled
Harmony Public Schools: Closed Tuesday
Hempstead ISD: Closed Tuesday
Houston Christian University: Closed Tuesday
Houston Community Colleges: all campuses closed Tuesday; online classes also canceled
Houston ISD: Closed Tuesday
Humble ISD: Closed Tuesday
IDEA Greater Houston: Closed Tuesday
Ignite Community School – Mainland: Closed Tuesday
Ignite Community School-Fallbrook: Closed Tuesday
Iman Academy Southeast School: Closed Tuesday
International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas): Houston campuses closed Tuesday
Katy ISD: All campuses and facilities will be closed tomorrow, January 16, due to hazardous weather conditions. All activities are also cancelled. Non-essential employees should not report to work, and essential employees will be notified by their supervisor should they need to report to the district during regular school hours. Katy ISD anticipates school to resume on Wednesday, January 17. All parents, staff and community members should continue to monitor Katy ISD platforms for updates on school closings, event cancellations or changes in the forecast. Our official channels of communication are:
KIPP Texas: Houston schools closed Tuesday
Klein ISD: All schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday, January 16. Additionally, all Klein ISD-sponsored activities are postponed or canceled for this evening, January 15, and tomorrow, Jan. 16. Our 2023-2024 academic calendar has bad weather days built in, so we will not need to make up this day.
Lamar CISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled Monday and Tuesday
La Porte ISD: Closed Tuesday
Lee College: Closed Tuesday
Livingston ISD will remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Lone Star College: All classes — including online — and activities canceled Tuesday, Jan. 16.
MeyerPark Charter: Closed Tuesday
Montessori School of Downtown: Clear Lake, Medical Center, Pearland, Silverlake and Shipra/Shadow Creek campuses closed Tuesday
Montgomery ISD: Closed Tuesday
New Caney ISD: Closed Tuesday
New Waverly ISD: Closed Tuesday
Needville ISD: Closed Tuesday
Onalaska ISD: Closed Tuesday
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School: Closed Tuesday
Pasadena ISD: Closed Tuesday
Prairie View A&M: All campuses will shift to virtual operations from Tuesday, January 16, to Wednesday, January 17.
Presbyterian School: Closed Tuesday
Royal ISD: Closed Tuesday; no after-school activities
San Jacinto College: Closed Tuesday
Santa Fe ISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled
Sealy ISD: Closed Tuesday
Sheldon ISD: No classes, after-school activities Tuesday
Shepherd ISD: Closed Tuesday
Splendora ISD: Closed Tuesday
Spring Branch ISD: Closed Tuesday
Spring ISD: All schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to hazardous weather conditions. There will be no classes or after-school activities, and all district buildings will be closed.
Stafford ISD: Closed Tuesday
St. Anne Catholic School in Houston: Closed Tuesday
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic School: Closed Tuesday
St. Mark’s Episcopal School: Closed Tuesday
Tarkington ISD: Closed Tuesday
Texas City ISD: Closed Tuesday
Texas Southern University: All classes will be remote Tuesday.
The Branch School: Closed Tuesday
Tomball ISD: Closed Tuesday
University of Houston (including Katy and Sugar Land campuses): Closed Tuesday
UHD, including downtown, Cy-Fair, Kingwood, and Northwest campuses, closed Tuesday
UH Clear Lake, including the Pearland and Texas Medical Center locations, closed
Van Vleck ISD: The school district in Matagorda County has canceled school Tuesday.
Varnett Public Schools: Closed Tuesday
Waller ISD: Closed Tuesday
Wharton County Junior College: Closed Tuesday
Willis ISD: All schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, due to icy roadways in and around the district and Montgomery County. We will closely monitor the weather as tomorrow progresses and provide an update by the early afternoon/evening with any changes for school on Wednesday.
Woodlands Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday
YES Prep Schools: All schools and the ad
