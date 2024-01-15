Houston School Closings

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Due to the bitter cold and the hazardous driving conditions brought on by the Arctic blast, the majority of school districts and college campuses in the Greater Houston area will be closed on Tuesday. HISD, CFISD, FBISD, Katy ISD, and the University of Houston are a few of them.

On Monday, a wintry mix turned many local roads and highways into ice sheets, closing some interstates and posing a hazard.

The most recent delays and closings of schools are listed here in alphabetical order, as reported by KHOU11

School closings and delays on Tuesday, Jan. 16

Aldine ISD: Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to the winter weather. District leaders will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates to the community as they warrant.

Alief ISD: Closed Tuesday; delayed two hours on Wednesday

Alvin Community College: Closed Tuesday

Alvin ISD: Closed Tuesday

Anahuac ISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Angleton ISD: Due to the forecast of potential icy weather and unsafe travel concerns for our buses and students, all AISD schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, January 16. We will send an update later in the day about athletic events scheduled for Tuesday. Also, the school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 16 has been postponed a week until Tuesday, January 23. Please continue to monitor the AISD website and social media for any updates.

Aristoi Classical Academy: All campuses and facilities closed tomorrow; activities canceled

BakerRipley Community Schools and Head Start Centers: Closed Tuesday

Beatrice Mayes Institute: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Bethel’s Family Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday

Boling ISD: Closed Tuesday

Brazos ISD: Closed Tuesday

Brazos School for Inquiry & Creativity -Tidwell Campus: Closed Tuesday

Brazosport College: Due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions, all Brazosport College classes and operations, including the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center, will be closed, tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16.

Brazosport ISD: All schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday and all after-school activities are canceled. Decisions for Wednesday will be made Tuesday afternoon with updates communicated to parents through SchoolMessenger, posted on the BISD website www.brazosportisd.net, and on social media.

Channelview ISD: Closed Tuesday

Clear Creek ISD: Closed Tuesday

Cleveland ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday. The warming centers at Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School will be extending hours of operation to 5 p.m. Tuesday. All enrolled Cleveland ISD students and their families are welcome.

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD: Closed Tuesday

Conroe ISD: Closed Tuesday

Cornerstone Christian Academy: Fort Bend County location closed Tuesday

Corrigan-Camden ISD in Polk County will delay school start times to 10 a.m.

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School: Closed Tuesday

Crosby ISD: Closed Tuesday

Cy Fair ISD: All classes, activities canceled Tuesday

Dayton ISD: No school or activities Tuesday

Deer Park ISD: Closed Tuesday

Dickinson ISD: Closed Tuesday

Fort Bend Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Fort Bend ISD: No school or activities Tuesday

Galena Park ISD: Closed Tuesday

Galveston College: Both campuses closed Tuesday

Goodrich ISD: Closed Tuesday

Goose Creek ISD: Closed Tuesday; activities canceled

Harmony Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Hempstead ISD: Closed Tuesday

Houston Christian University: Closed Tuesday

Houston Community Colleges: all campuses closed Tuesday; online classes also canceled