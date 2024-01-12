Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer Proves It’s About To Be Lit

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

With anticipation already high, our sexiest man of 2023, Usher took it up a notch with the release of this electric Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer Usher: 30 Years in the Making. The minute clip gives a glimpse into the brilliance of Usher’s artistry throughout his three-decade career leading up to his Super Bowl performance on Feb. 11.

The trailer kicks off with a gospel rendition of his classic lyric “Peace up, A-Town down.” A choir transitions into a medley of fans delivering the iconic line around the world. Montage footage of Usher as a youth plays and it’s clear, he was born for this. The commercial adds to curiosity around the setlist. With so many hits and collaborations, what will Usher perform, and will he bring out any guest acts? By the looks of the commercial, we can count on “Yeah” being a major highlight of the show.

Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is just the beginning of this stage of Usher’s career. After commencing his Vegas Residency, Usher announced his new album Coming Home, and a world tour.

Usher’s superstar friends, LeBron James, J. Balvin, and BTS breakout Jung Kook, appear in the promo. Watch it, below:

2023 was an epic year for Usher and we’re expecting him to hit the stratosphere after his Super Bowl performance, ninth studio album, and tour.

