Houston Braces for Hard Freeze: Arctic Blast May Bring Temp Down To The 20s

A Weather Watch from January 15–17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the Houston area as well as other parts of the state has been issued by the Energy Reliability Council of Texas.
“ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from January 15–17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves,” regulators wrote in a Twitter post. “Grid conditions are expected to be normal and can be monitored on http://ercot.com.”
Please prepare and stay warm as higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves may become an issue.
Things are about to get very frigid, with temperatures expected to fall as low as 22 degrees in our area beginning on early Monday morning (January 15th), with highs topping out at around 37 degrees as the day goes on. These temps are expect to continue through Tuesday, but relief should arrive around Wednesday as warmer air will back its way back to the Houston area.
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO]
-
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To The 2000s Playlist Concert!
-
[VIDEO] Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence For The First Time Following Domestic Violence Conviction 'How Is That Possible?'
-
Mike Jones Says He Has The '281-330-8004' Number Again
-
Houston Community College Community Day Open House & Registration Fair | Jan 6, 2024
-
Here Are The Comedians And Celebs Who Fired Back at the Explosive Katt Williams Interview [VIDEO]
-
Win $10,000 and TEN Concert Tickets With The Shabana Motors 'Standin On Bidness' Contest!!