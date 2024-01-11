Listen Live
H-Town

Houston Braces for Hard Freeze: Arctic Blast May Bring Temp Down To The 20s

Stay warm and be prepared! Extreme weather is on its way to The Lone Star State.

Published on January 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Houston Weather Alert

Source: General / General

A Weather Watch from January 15–17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the Houston area as well as other parts of the state has been issued by the Energy Reliability Council of Texas.

“ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from January 15–17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves,” regulators wrote in a Twitter post. “Grid conditions are expected to be normal and can be monitored on http://ercot.com.”

Please prepare and stay warm as higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves may become an issue.

Related Stories

Things are about to get very frigid, with temperatures expected to fall as low as 22 degrees in our area beginning on early Monday morning (January 15th), with highs topping out at around 37 degrees as the day goes on. These temps are expect to continue through Tuesday, but relief should arrive around Wednesday as warmer air will back its way back to the Houston area.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close