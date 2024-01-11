Houston Braces for Hard Freeze: Arctic Blast May Bring Temp Down To The 20s

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

A Weather Watch from January 15–17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the Houston area as well as other parts of the state has been issued by the Energy Reliability Council of Texas.

“ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from January 15–17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves,” regulators wrote in a Twitter post. “Grid conditions are expected to be normal and can be monitored on http://ercot.com.”

Please prepare and stay warm as higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves may become an issue.