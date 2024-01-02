Whoopi Goldberg Finds Out She’s DNA Cousins With NFL HOF TE Tony Gonzalez
On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg was shocked and confused on finding out that her DNA cousin was Tony Gonzalez.
The ABC talk show welcomed Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., host of the PBS show “Finding Your Roots.” Gates is regularly responsible for revealing unexpected familial ties between celebrities.
Gates brought one such surprise with him to the show.
Whoopi is apparently related to former Hall Of Fame Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.
As Gates revealed the name, Whoopi did not seem so sure on who he was.
Whoopi’s co-host Sara Haines explained that he’s a football player and photos of Gonzalez were put up on screen.
Whoopi said, “That’s my cousin?!”
At the end of the show Whoopi decided to invite Gonzalez to stop by.
“Cousin Tony, come see me here!” she said to close out the episode. “We’d like to have you here at ‘The View,’ Tony Gonzalez. Come on.”
Watch it all play out below.
Finding Your Roots will premiere its 10th season on January 2nd 2024 on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS App.
Below is the extended trailer.
Whoopi Goldberg Finds Out She’s DNA Cousins With NFL Hall Of Famer was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Win Tickets! New Jack City LIVE Returns To Houston January 13-14th
-
Win Tickets To See 2 Chainz, Latto and Jack Harlow at The ATT Playoff Playlist Live!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]
-
Scarface's 'Tiny Desk Concert' is One Of The Best Yet. Watch It Here
-
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts From That One Ex All Day [GALLERY]