[VIDEO] Texas Legends Take Center Stage, Share Classic Tales For Houston’s Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration

Hip-Hop’s stake in the world has gone far beyond music: From film, television, fashion and sports, the genres impact over the past five decades has blended culture with story.. and bridges the gap between generations of music lovers globally. In 2023, we saw scores of award shows those who contributed greatly to the culture, and with The Lone Star State’s own stake in game, it was only right that H-Town had its own night to give flowers to our very own homegrown talent.
Houston’s Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary event, co-hosted by Bun B and Donnie Houston, began with Mayor Sylvester Turner declaring December 13th “Houston Hip-Hop Day.”
The panel featured celebrated guests including Lil Flip, Z-Ro, Lil Keke, Willie D, J Prince, Scarface, DJ Michael Watts and more. During their time onstage, stories of the early days of Southern rap, breaking through to mainstream, the infamous Northside/Southside rap feuds and more were shared.
Cheers to 50 years of Hip-Hop, as we look forward to what comes next from the place we call home.. because the South got somethin’ to say.
Check out the full video of Houston’s Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration below.
