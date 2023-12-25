Happy Holidays From HelloBeautiful!

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Because it is. Happy Holidays to you all!

It’s been a long year this week, hasn’t it?! As we approach the New Year, Christmas is a reminder to stop and take a moment to appreciate the loved ones in your lives. A time to reflect on all your blessings while you feed your soul with love. As your digital girlfriends, we appreciate you. And we want to say thank you.

Keep scrolling for a message from the editors at HB.

Shamika Sanders

As a mom of two, Christmas hits differently. I am in jolly mom mode, though end-of-year fatigue is whooping my a**. Still, I am excited to wake up on Christmas morning and see their faces when they look under the tree. And all the corny family festivities like matching pajamas and stuff, baking cookies, and drinking Coquito while I listen to the Yolanda Adams Christmas album because it reminds me of home. I pray you and your family have a blessed holiday. And cheers to 2024.

Marsha Badger

We did it, Joe! We’ve made it to the end of another eventful year. 2023 came and left like it had somewhere important to be. The Christmas season is a joyous time, but it can also be difficult for those who associate the holiday with grief, trauma, and depression. This year, I wish you lots of love, laughter, and grace for yourself and others. I encourage you to lead with love and be the light in someone else’s darkness. Happy Holidays!

Lauren E. Williams

Christmas is my absolute favorite holiday. When I share this with others, most tend to think that is because of its connection to gifts. But it’s really much more.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I am a gift girly. As a fashionista, I love receiving trendy clothes and accessories, and gifts are my love language. But I also more importantly believe Christmas, and the entire holiday season, is the ultimate mix of so many things that make us love, thrive, and live our best lives in this crazy world.

During the time we make a conscious effort to spend time with the loved ones, family, or just ourselves when needed. We relish in memories, good food, good people, and things that make a smile, even if they are cheesy holiday movies. And, we take time to reflect, renew, and hopefully recharge before the new year.

I know my Christmas holiday will be filled with those characteristics and more, and I wish the same for every Black girl (and your families) this Christmas holiday.

