“Let It Shine” Then and Now 2023

In the hay days of Disney’s “Let It Shine,” the cast embodied the magic of youthful Black Excellence and shared dreams for longevity in the Entertainment Industry. Coco Jones, Tyler James Williams, Trevor Jackson, Chloe X, and Halle Bailey, captured our attention with their talents, setting the stage for long careers in the Entertainment Industry.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones, is a powerhouse vocalist. She immediately captured audiences attention with her soulful voice and magnetic presence.

Post – “Let It Shine,” Jones continued to carve her path in the music industry, releasing singles that showcased her versatility and talent. Platinum Songs like ICU and her five Grammy Nominations speaks to the hard foundation she laid during her “Let it Shine” days.

Today, she stands as a beacon of empowerment and the true embodiment of perseverance.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams, was not new to acting during “Let it Shine”, he transitioned seamlessly from the captivating role of Cyrus DeBarge.

Post – “Let It Shine,” his journey led him to diverse projects, including films like “The Wedding Year” in 2019 and the Hit Television show “Abbott Elementary” in 2021.

Williams embraced roles that challenged his acting chops, proving his versatility in both comedy and drama since his early days on “Everybody Hates Chris”.

Below is him with the “Abbott Elementary” Cast at the Sag Awards.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson, who portrayed the sly Kris McDuffy, embarked on a multifaceted career post “Let is Shine”.

Post – “Let It Shine,” The Indiana Native has acted in films like “Superfly” and “Burning Sands”, and Televisions shows like “Austin and Ally”, “K.C Undercover” and “Freeform’s Grown-ish”. He eventually ventured into music, showcasing his R&B and hip-hop influences on Tik Tok.

Jackson’s personality and stage presence alone has solidified his name in the Entertainment Industry.

Below is him with the “Freeform’s Grown-ish” Cast at the Empire State Building.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey, was known for her role as a background singer in the film “Let it Shine”, she changed the game when her and her sister were discovered by Beyonce.

Post – “Let It Shine,” she went on to Star in “Freeform’s Grown-ish” and Donalds Glovers recent release “Swarm”. She’s one half of the Grammy-winning duo Chloe x Halle. Her killer VMA performances of her debut single “Have Mercy”, showcased her stage presence and boundary-pushing motives in RNB and Pop music. Her artistry has propelled her into the music industry’s forefront as the people’s “Next Beyonce”.

Chloe’s individuality and boldness make her a role model for aspiring artists to carve their own lane while paying homage to the greats before them.

Take a look below of Chloe Bailey, Donald Glover and Dominique Fishback at the “Swarm” Premier.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey, who played the supportive character for Roxie in “Let it Shine”, soared to new heights alongside her sister Chloe.

Post – “Let It Shine,” Chloe and Halle’s Sophomore album, “Ungodly Hour,” showcased Halle’s evolving vocal prowess and ethereal harmonies. The duo’s ability to bend genres while making every song feel nostalgic is mind-boggling. Beyond just the music, Halle also starred in “Freeform’s Grown-ish” and is set to star in the retelling of the Color Purple Film set to release in theaters December 25th.

She made history by being casted as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

_______________________________________________________________________________________

It’s safe to say these young Black Ex-Disney Stars have made as name for themselves in the Entertainment Industry. Not only have they showcased their lives to the whole world since their preteen days, but upheld the true meaning of Black Excellence and going for what you want.

“Let It Shine” Then and Now 2023 was originally published on hot1009.com