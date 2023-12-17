DecemBURRRRR!!!
It may be cold but Gucci Mane just brought all the heat to Baltimore at Winter Fest!
The long-awaited performance had the city too lit. We hope y’all didn’t two-step too hard!
If you weren’t in the building, you missed a lituation, but we have you covered!
CHECK OUT THE PERFORMANCE BELOW:
The post Baltimore Goes Up For Gucci Mane At Winter Fest 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
