DecemBURRRRR!!!

It may be cold but Gucci Mane just brought all the heat to Baltimore at Winter Fest!

The long-awaited performance had the city too lit. We hope y’all didn’t two-step too hard!

If you weren’t in the building, you missed a lituation, but we have you covered!

CHECK OUT THE PERFORMANCE BELOW:

The post Baltimore Goes Up For Gucci Mane At Winter Fest 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.

