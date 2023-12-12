97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone get your leather vests, Timbs, and “hoo-yeahs” in order!

90s R&B group Jodeci announced on Tuesday (Dec. 12) that they are heading to Las Vegas as the latest act with their own residency at the House of Blues. “The Show, The After Party, The Las Vegas Residency” (named as a nod to their 3rd studio album) kicks off in Spring 2024.

The first cluster of shows will run from March 15 through March 24, while the second half runs from July 5 through July 13. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 16, but fans can access the pre-sale on December 13 with the password VEGAS.

Jodeci is the latest act to make their way to Sin City, which is proving to be quite a destination for nostalgic R&B fans. Usher recently wrapped up his 2nd Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM earlier this month. Meanwhile, New Edition is kicking off their highly-anticipated residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in February.

Needless to say, if you’re a fan of soul music, Vegas may be on your vacation list.

Jodeci Announces 2024 Vegas Residency was originally published on foxync.com