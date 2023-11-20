Hip-Hop Legend K-Rino Stops By The Late Night Hustle with Jessica Jeanz

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

“At the end of the day, you want your good to outweigh the bad.”

K-Rino has a career in Hip-Hop that spans decades. And like us all, his personal journey has its share of highs and moments that required him to rise to the occasion. During his recent talk with Jessica Jeanz on The Late Night Hustle, he took an honest look back at various stages in his career, and why, along every step of the way, the music remained an outlet for him to speak his truth.

Check out the video below.