H-Town Health Fair November 19th: Free Screenings and More

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), a national nonprofit leading the Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative aligned with President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot 2.0, will host a Cancer Screening and Health Fair in Houston on November 19, 2023, at Brentwood Baptist Church directly after Sunday service from 11:30 AM- 4:00 PM.

Houston is home to one of the largest medical and cancer centers, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Cancer affects many Houstonians yearly, and early detection can prevent additional issues.

NMQF has partnered with Merck, MD Anderson Cancer Center, The Rose Foundation, SurviveHer, TRS Health, Brentwood Church, and more community organizations to provide resources to Houston and surrounding areas through NMQF Connection: H-Town Health Fair. The fair will consist of health screenings, cancer screenings, blood pressure screenings, diabetes screenings, free lunches, educational information from various organizations, vaccinations for COVID-19, Flu, and HPV, among other services, and fellowshiping. All eligible attendees of the fair will be seamlessly connected to follow-up care, ensuring that the benefits of early detection are maximized. Also, eligible attendees will have the opportunity to take home a Cologuard kit, ensuring continued screening opportunities. NMQF is prepared to serve over 1,000 attendees during the fair.

This initiative was successfully activated in 2022 Flint, Michigan, after the White House Cancer Cabinet identified priorities to close the screening gap and understand and address environmental exposure. The goal was achieved by supporting efforts to increase cancer screenings for at-risk communities in Flint, Michigan, support community-based engagement to increase awareness of cancer risk and treatment, improve clinical trial diversity, and support efforts to understand the impact of the water crisis on cancer risk in the community.

To register for this event, please click here or visit shiftcancer.org