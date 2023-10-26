Isley Brothers Headline Day Party Drawing Attention To Upcoming Vote For ‘Grand’ New Casino Resort In Richmond

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The Isley Brothers will be headlining at the Richmond Grand Day Party Saturday, Oct. 28, drawing attention to the upcoming vote to add a proposed resort, casino and entertainment complex to the city of Richmond, which will be on the ballot this fall.

The sold-out show starts at 11 a.m. and will be located at the Hickory Hill Community Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The family-fun event will feature live music, food as well as appearances by Richmond’s own DJ Lonnie B and more.

In August, Richmonders got their first look at new plans for the proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino, which will be located off I-95 in South Richmond.

The resort, casino, and entertainment complex is projected to create at least 1,300 well-paying jobs averaging $55,000 in annual compensation including benefits and generate at least $30 million in annual tax revenue for the City of Richmond. It is a joint venture of Churchill Downs, Incorporated and Urban One, Incorporated, and will use no public funds, incentives or tax breaks.

“Richmonders told us they want great jobs, community investment, green space and top-tier entertainment. With Richmond Grand, we’ve delivered,” said Alfred Liggins, III, CEO of Urban One, Inc. “Richmond Grand will offer something for everyone—incredible shows, exciting gaming and entertainment, outdoor recreation, luxurious spas and pools, and a huge addition of jobs and tax revenue for the city. This is a plan by Richmond, for Richmond, and when we vote yes, all of Richmond wins.”

The project also looks to invest in Richmond’s children by generating $30 million in annual revenue to invest in schools and services centered around Richmond’s youth as well as contribute $16 million over 10 years to Richmond nonprofits and charities.

The resort will boast a 55-acre public park in Southside, featuring bike paths, walking trails, pickleball courts, and facilities for community events, sports and family activities.

“Urban One has been successful because we have always been clear about what we do and who we serve, and I count it a blessing that the city of Richmond has been among the communities we have been a part of for over two decades,” said Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. “Richmonders recognize that this project is an opportunity for Richmond to invest in itself – an opportunity to have generational economic impact and use the $30 million generated every year towards creating a remarkable future with stronger schools and better services for their children, new opportunities for entrepreneurs, and hundreds of new jobs for their community. When Richmond votes yes, we say yes to good jobs, stronger schools, and services, and the opportunity to invest in Richmonders.”

Richmond Grand will include world-class features and attractions including:

A new 250-room luxury hotel, meticulously crafted to the demanding AAA Four Diamond standard for amenities, finishes, and features

Resort-style amenities including a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor pools and cabanas to relax and lounge

A new 55-acre park in Southside for concerts, pickleball, festivals, farmer’s markets, and family activities

A spacious, high-end gaming floor with card games and table games like poker, blackjack, craps and roulette, a high-limit room for high rollers, fun and exciting slots of all prices, and an onsite sportsbook

Top-tier entertainment options in a state-of-the-art 3,000-seat concert venue to host national touring musicians, comedians, and shows

Fine dining options including local restaurants, breweries, and suppliers from RVA’s incredible food scene

Brand new high-tech film and audio production facilities to solidify Richmond’s position as a prime location for the film, television, and music industries, and to attract creative talent from around the world to RVA.

Event space to welcome conventions, sporting events, trade associations, and faith communities to Richmond.

