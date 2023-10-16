Gag Reflex: Will Trump Really Obey Judge Chutkan’s Order Shutting Him Up?

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, a federal judge embarked on the daunting and probably futile task of getting former U.S. president and current federal defendant Donald Trump to shut his mouth.

According to CNN, Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order on the un-gagable Trump, limiting what he can say about special counsel Jack Smith’s federal prosecution of his alleged attempt to interfere with the 2020 presidential race, which he lost and continued to lose as dozens of courts on all levels told him his cases had no merit and thus: YOU LOST, MR. NOT-THE-PRESIDENT! GET OVER IT!!!

From CNN:

The order restricts Trump’s ability to publicly target court personnel, potential witnesses, or the special counsel and his staff. The order did not impose restrictions on disparaging comments about Washington, DC, – where the jury will take place – or certain comments about the Justice Department at large, both of which the government requested. “This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said. “This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.” “His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify public servants who are simply doing their jobs,” the judge added. Chutkan noted that any violation of her orders could result in sanctions.

Basically, Chutkan is trying to prevent Trump from using his position as an ex-commander-in-chief with a massive MAGA platform from doing to legal officials, witnesses and court employees what he did to former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss.

The real question is: What exactly does the judge mean by “sanctions”? Because Trump will almost certainly provide the “violation.”

Seriously, that sphincter-sized hole in the middle of Trump’s face may look like it can be tied shut with the twist tie from a bread loaf, but it is an unstoppable force of incoherent bigot babble and factless delusion that might not be deterred by a simple court ruling.

Still, in her ruling, Chutkan warned Trump and his attorneys that Trump is no special defendant and, like any other accused criminal, running his mouth could hurt his own case.

“Mr. Trump is a criminal defendant. He is facing four felony charges. He is under the supervision of the criminal justice system and he must follow his conditions of release,” Chutkan said.

“He does not have the right to say and do exactly what he pleases. Do you agree with that?” she asked Trump attorney John Lauro, who responded, “100%.”

OK, but is Lauro “100%” sure he can get his client to understand that living the thug life is a thing best done silently?

Because, again, that would be a feat.

SEE ALSO:

RICO Defendant And Black Voices For Trump Leader Foolishly Mocks, Taunts Fani Willis: ‘Stop Chasing Clout’

Criminally Indicted Donald Trump Dog-Whistles ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ Is Still Joe Biden’s White House ‘Boss’

The post Gag Reflex: Will Trump Really Obey Judge Chutkan’s Order Shutting Him Up? appeared first on NewsOne.

Gag Reflex: Will Trump Really Obey Judge Chutkan’s Order Shutting Him Up? was originally published on newsone.com