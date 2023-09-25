Dame Dash On Fair Pay For Content Creators, Hip Hop Turning 50 and More

It’s always an interesting talk when Dame Dash grabs the mic. The entrepreneur and legendary music mogul caught up with A G & A Pimp while he was in Houston for a special talk on business talk, which took place at Rice University.

With the rise of original content creators, Dame says it’s time to take an honest look at how money is being broken down for online personalities who bring millions – and sometimes billions – of views to major streaming platforms each day. Find out his thoughts on that, the 2023 celebrations of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary and so much more.

Check out the interview below.