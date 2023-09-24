LAS VEGAS — Usher will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl 58.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game on February 11th. For his part, he called it “the honor of a lifetime.”
The R&B superstar is known for hits like “Yeah!,” “Scream,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” and more.
Usher’s performance will mark his second Super Bowl appearance. He previously performed along with the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 halftime show.
The post Usher to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Usher to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90's Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
Sept. 18th is National Cheeseburger Day: Here Are 10 Delicious Burger Deals
-
Social Media Reacts To 'Shocking' New Mugshot As Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison
-
[VIDEO] Drake Drops New Album Bombshell During Texas Show
-
Win Tickets To See Drake and 21 Savage at The Toyota Center!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Houston Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr Arrested For Domestic Violence