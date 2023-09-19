Honeyland Fund Now Accepting Grant Applications For Black Businesses

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Today, the Honeyland Festival launched the application page for their fund which aims to invest up to $1 million in grants over the course of three years, to support Black creators and innovators and bring awareness to emerging talent in entertainment, events and hospitality. The fund will channel support towards community-based initiatives and projects that encapsulate the values of the Honeyland Festival and will serve as an effective vehicle for positive societal change. The deadline to apply is October 9, 2023.

In addition to business application-submitted grants, the Honeyland Fund will also award partnership grants to their non-profit partners. Finally, proceeds from Honeyland Festival ticket sales will also go towards an education-based grant. Awardees for all three types of grants will be announced closer to the festival, happening November 11 & 12, 2023 at The Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, TX.

The Honeyland Festival is a beacon of Black expression, celebrating the richness and diversity of Black culture, cuisine, events, art, and entrepreneurial spirit. The Honeyland Fund is an extension of this celebration – an active step towards fostering equity and promoting Black excellence.

To be eligible for the grant opportunity, applicants must meet the following criteria: Applicants should be Black creators or Black-led organizations, both for-profit and non-profit, and based in the United States. The grant welcomes individuals and entities from various interest sectors, including hospitality, food & beverage production, agriculture, arts and culture, music, design, sports, social enterprises, and community development. Programs and businesses should have a demonstrated positive impact on their communities, showing a clear vision for growth and development. Alignment with Honeyland Festival’s commitment to fostering Black expression and innovation is a key requirement. Additionally, applicants must submit a comprehensive business plan or project proposal that proves the viability and sustainability of their venture. Honeyland Festival food, beverage and marketplace vendors are particularly encouraged to apply.