97.9 The Box
Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

[VIDEO] Kevin Hart Visits Houston Bar and Serves H-Town Crowd Drinks

Kevin Hart

Published on September 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Kevin Hart

Source: General / General

There’s somethin’ bout Htown that make celebrities feel at home. Yesterday KevinHart pulled up to Palapas and took over the bar, serving drinks for the crowd.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Drake Drops New Album Bombshell During Texas Show

RELATED: Kevin Hart Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’

Check out the video below.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close