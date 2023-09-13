[VIDEO] Kevin Hart Visits Houston Bar and Serves H-Town Crowd Drinks

There’s somethin’ bout Htown that make celebrities feel at home. Yesterday KevinHart pulled up to Palapas and took over the bar, serving drinks for the crowd.
Check out the video below.
