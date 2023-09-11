Houston Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr Arrested For Domestic Violence

A Houston Rockets player found himself in hot water during the off-season. According to reports, Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was taken in by authorities after attacking his girlfriend inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room, per senior law enforcement officials.
RELATED: Cowboys Defensive End Sam Williams Arrested In Frisco
RELATED: JAY-Z, Team Roc Providing Legal Aid To Wisconsin Man Wrongfully & Brutally Arrested
Porter Jr., who has been with the Rockets since their 2020-2021 season, had a run-in with police prior to his time in H-Town. In 2020, he faced charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle in Ohio. At the time, he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the then 20-year-old was held on $4,000 bond.
Details on his latest arrest:
Porter returned early Monday morning from an evening out at a hotel in Times Square where he and his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, were staying. According to police sources, Gondrezick was upset with the late hour of his return and locked the door. Once he entered with the help of hotel security, Porter is accused of beating up Gondrezick, the sources said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear. – Via ABC13 Houston
Domestic charges are still pending.
-
'That 70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
B.G. Is A Free Man and Birdman Is Here For It
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
THAT MEXICAN OT Live Sept. 3 at the HUSTLE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Win Passes To See Lil' Keke, Slim Thug and Paul Wall at Home Run Dugout!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
9 Drake Lyrics From 'Scorpion' That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long