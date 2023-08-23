Report: Cowboys Defensive End Sam Williams Arrested In Frisco

Jail records show that Williams was arrested and detained on Sunday in Collin County.

According to authorities, he was accused of carrying a weapon without a license and possessing a controlled substance under one gram. It was THC, according to the police.

The gun charge is a misdemeanor, but the controlled substance charge is a Texas felony.

Online records show that second-year athlete, posted a $1,500 bond for the Cowboys’ preseason game in Seattle on Saturday.

This is Williams’ second arrest this year. Jail records show he surrendered for reckless driving in January.

William is set to play Dallas Cowboys defensive line this season. He had 15 tackles and four sacks in 2022 as a Cowboys rotation player.

The Cowboys drafted Williams 56th overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His collegiate football team was Ole Miss.