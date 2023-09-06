97.9 The Box
GT Garza On Building A Label, Studio Return & “Count My Spokes” ft Paul Wall & Sam Knight

Published on September 6, 2023

GT Garza

Source: General / Radio One

In addition to being a recording artists, GT Garza has taken the route of other musicians turned entrepreneurs by forging a label all his own. Find out about that PLUS his latest record, “Count My Spokes,” plus more as he chops it up with The Late Night Hustle.

