After over a decade the Cash Money rapper is a free man after over a decade plus of holding it down. Birdman and friends welcomed
B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey with open arms and soft hearts . Press play to see the first moments as B.G. takes the open air. The way this hiphop life goes fans should expect a few musical pieces of art sooner than sooner.
B.G. Is A Free Man and Birdman Is Here For It was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
