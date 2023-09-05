Diana Ross Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Beyoncé In A Stunning Black Sequin Dress

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Diana Ross graced the Renaissance World Tour stage in Los Angeles to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday. And the moment will live rent-free in our heads.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stops in LA have been filled with non-stop surprises, celebrities and fashion slays. So, as the multihyphenate singer culminated the SoFi Stadium performances on her birthday, fans expected even more jaw-dropping moments and iconic cameos. And that is precisely what the BeyHive got.

According to viral videos from the final performance, former Supreme Diana Ross walked on stage around 11:00 p.m. She wore a black sequin dress in a style that has become her signature. The gown was long, sparkly, dramatic, and adorned with a black feather shrug. Diana’s curls flowed with every graceful move she made.

After exclaiming, “Hello, LA!” Diana reportedly sang “Love Hangover” and led the sold-out SoFi Stadium crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé. The “Love On Top” singer ran on stage to meet her, giving us the iconic moment we needed. Known for her numerous outfit changes, the Renaissance leader wore her now infamous custom Loewe embellished bodysuit.

Following the birthday wishes, the 42-year-old thanked Diana for paving the way for her. Beyoncé gushed, “Thank you so much; you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. I would not be me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice, your beauty, and your grace. Thank you for opening the doors for me.”

Diana was one of several celebrities in attendance for the Virgo’s birthday groove. Kendrick Lamar performed, and other celebrities spotted included Zendaya, Normani, Brandy, Adele, Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Chris Rock.

The BeyHive is also talking about Blue Ivy’s mother’s heartfelt speech following her birthday wishes. In viral videos, she said she is proud of every “moment, stretch mark and FUPA.”

Beyoncé also thanked her family, including her husband, Jay-Z, and mother, Tina Knowles, and sent a shout out to her former group Destiny’s Child, who fans hope are going on a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

There are iconic moments in music that we always tend to remember. And Sept. 4 with Beyoncé, Diana, and other celebrity surprises will definitely be one of them.

