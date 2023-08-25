97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is having the time of her life… and looking stylish while doing it!

Over the weekend, the Yevrah swimwear CEO took to Instagram to share yet another photo dump of herself having a blast on vacation, and of course, she did it in style. The model enjoyed time in the sun on her Instagram Feed and Stories. And she was sure to share a few photos with us from her time outside to document the vibes

In the photos, the 26-year-old socialite was shown rocking a silk slip dress from Roberto Cavalli’s FW ’03 collection. The leopard chain print slip dress looked stunning on the style queen, as she paired the vacation look with a point triangle sequin bag from Bottega Veneta. She also rocked gold padlock sandals from Tom Ford to set the entire look off.

As for her hair, Lori rocked her cheek-length locs in straight-back braids and posed in front of the ocean while showing off her summer tan.

The beauty also shared a full photo dump of her vacation on her IG feed, showing off a few photos of the beach, fresh fruit, and a swimsuit look from Yevrah’s Euro collection. She was also sure to tag the orange and white suit on her post so her followers could shop for the latest look.

Check out the stylish post below.

Lori’s vacation style is certainly the talk of the summer! Earlier this month, the fashionista was spotted on IG enjoying time with her beau Damson Idris in Cabo giving us major style goals once again.

Of course, the social media influencer was sure to share a photo dump from their romantic time in the sun where Lori showed off a variety of looks from her newly launched swimwear line.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s vacation style?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl

Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks

Lori Harvey Is ‘Having The Time Of Her Life’ In Latest IG Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com