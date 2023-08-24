Good Burger 2 Teaser Released

Can you believe it’s been 26 years since Nickelodeon stars Kenan & Kel delivered the classic Good Burger movie? Well this year the comedian duo are reuniting for Good Burger 2 set to be released in November of this year on Paramount+! Check out the trailer below!
