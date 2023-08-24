Can you believe it’s been 26 years since Nickelodeon stars Kenan & Kel delivered the classic Good Burger movie? Well this year the comedian duo are reuniting for Good Burger 2 set to be released in November of this year on Paramount+! Check out the trailer below!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

The post Good Burger 2 Teaser Released appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Good Burger 2 Teaser Released was originally published on thebeatdfw.com