[VIDEO] Two Officers Wounded During Standoff With Man Suspected Of Shooting Deputy

Northeast Harris County is currently the scene of an ongoing standoff between authorities and the man they believe is responsible for the shooting of a Harris County deputy Wednesday night (Aug 16) during a traffic stop.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, two officers have been shot after confronting the suspect, who has been identified as Terran Green, the subject of a statewide manhunt.

The two officers who were shot today were transported to an area hospital and are reportedly in good condition. 29-year-old deputy Joseph Anderson, the officer who was shot one day prior, is recovering.