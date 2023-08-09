Ladies R+B Kickback: Faith Evans, 702 and Jon B November 25th at Arena Theatre

Get ready for the ultimate Ladies R&B Kickback Concert featuring the iconic Faith Evans, the soulful Jon B , and the dynamic 702! Experience an unforgettable night of electrifying R&B performances. Dance, sing and lose yourself in the rhythm of these legendary artists.
-
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years Behind Bars For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
-
Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise”
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’