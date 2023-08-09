Listen Live
H-Town

Ladies R+B Kickback: Faith Evans, 702 and Jon B November 25th at Arena Theatre

Published on August 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
R&B Kickback Concert

Source: General / Radio One

Get ready for the ultimate Ladies R&B Kickback Concert featuring the iconic Faith Evans, the soulful Jon B , and the dynamic 702! Experience an unforgettable night of electrifying R&B performances. Dance, sing and lose yourself in the rhythm of these legendary artists.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

 

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close