Listen Live
Back To School

Support Our Students: Drop Items Off At The School Supply Drive August 19th

Published on August 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
School Supply Drive

Source: General / General

Help Houston-area students start the school year off the right way. Drop pencils, pens, backpacks and more off at the School Supply Drive, taking place August 19th at 784 Davidson St.

Event will be a fun family day with food, snacks, a water slide, games PLUS a live DJ!

WHAT: School Supply Drive

WHEN: August 19th, 2023

WHERE: 784 Davidson St., Houston TX, 77091

TIME: 10am-2pm

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close