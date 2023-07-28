Post Malone and Lyft Collaboration Grants Fan’s Special Discount Code

Post Malone and Lyft have collaborated on a special discount code, posty fans have the option to customize their Lyft experience with Post Malone skins for the app, and an Ooh Taxi takeover.
The custom experience is countrywide and all you have to do is enter the special discount coupon code in-app for the takeover! This comes as we wait for the highly anticipated debut of Austin. Enter the promo code “AUSTIN728” in the Lyft app to activate Posty’s in-app skins and save 15% on your ride today.
