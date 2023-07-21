Listen Live
[OFFICIAL VIDEO] Justin Case and DJ Chose Team Up For ‘Hey Yo’

Published on July 21, 2023

Justin Case DJ Chose

It’s been a hot summer in H-Town and there’s been plenty happening over the past few months. 2023 brought us the opening of Bun B’s long-awaited Trill Burger restaurant, Summer Jam and scores of rap releases to keep the good vibes going. But the heat isn’t leaving anytime soon, and that includes an all-new cut from Justin Case. Three years ago, Case caught the ears of local artists with “I’m A Southsida” which featured local rap legends Slim Thug, Lil Keke and Z-Ro in addition to vocals by Chalie Boy.

This go round, he’s back with “Hey Yo,” a laid back cut that employs the production skills of Houston’s own DJ Chose, who also drops a verse on the track.

Check out the official video for ‘Hey Yo’ below.

Song Title: Hey Yo

Artist: Justin Case

Featured Artist: DJ Chose

Directed By: Folk Hero

