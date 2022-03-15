DJ Chose Taps In With Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane & More For New Album, ‘MULTI’

H-Town
Chose is making it known he’s here to stay by contributing realness and validity to today’s hip hop culture.

Dubbed as Hip Hop’s newest and most promising edition, the Houston-based rapper created a name for himself after the viral success of “THICK” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “THICK” became an instant online sensation topping the Hot 100 list, amassing over 2.3 billion views, and more than 7 million created videos on TikTok to date.

“The reason why I named it “MULTI” is because I multitask a lot. People expect me to be a rapper, but I will make a beat, market it myself, be a DJ when I want to, and more. I’m multi-talented, and now I’m a multi-platinum artist,” DJ Chose explained.

MULTI includes top features from Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Bleu, Fredo Bang, and more. Fresh off the album, DJ Chose dropped two official music videos, Too Late,” a song to boost one’s confidence after a comeback or heartbreak, and “Prove Me Wrong.

Check out the official visuals for “Prove Me Wrong” below:

For those planning to hit SXSW 2022, Chose is slated to perform at the world-renowned music festival.

