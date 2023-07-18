Listen Live
Lifestyle

Bas “Passport Bros” ft J Cole Ready to Takeoff

Published on July 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Dreamville Overtime at The Filmore

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria -Raleigh

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Passports Bros” Bas ft. J Cole.  Bas wrote on Twitter. “We Only Talk About Real S*** When We’re F****ed Up — album coming soon.”

The single will be a part of Bas’ forthcoming album, We Only Talk About Real S*** When We’re F***ed Up.

Do you have your Passport?

Bas “Passport Bros” ft J Cole Ready to Takeoff  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close