“Passports Bros” Bas ft. J Cole. Bas wrote on Twitter. “We Only Talk About Real S*** When We’re F****ed Up — album coming soon.”
The single will be a part of Bas’ forthcoming album, We Only Talk About Real S*** When We’re F***ed Up.
Do you have your Passport?
Bas “Passport Bros” ft J Cole Ready to Takeoff was originally published on hiphopnc.com
