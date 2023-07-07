‘Small Doses’ Podcast: Durand Bernarr Speaks On Daring To Be Different

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Host Amanda Seales welcomes Durand Bernarr to the pod. The singer-songwriter details his musical journey—from sharing demos on Myspace to igniting NPR’s famed Tiny Desk with a riveting performance back in March—all while daring to be different as a young artist in the competitive music industry.

With multiple projects already under his belt, Bernarr (who prefers the title “performance artist”) has built his career one step at a time, on his own terms, while staying true to his authentic self.

Early Influences

Bernarr’s parents, both with musical backgrounds, nurtured his musical side. Being homeschooled, he had the freedom to be himself. At times, his self expression would confuse his folks, like painting his nails when he was 15 years old. “I think it was more so [that] they were worried about the neighbors, what other folks were thinking. I don’t think they wanted anyone to speak ill,” he shares.

But at the end of the day, his parents would find a way to accept Bernarr despite their differences. “Regardless of how difficult things might have gotten, in our understanding and hearing one another, there was still never any ‘I’m throwing you away,’” he says. “So I’m just grateful for, not only their support, but them giving me a space to be heard.”

The young talent inherited his theatrical side from his mother, a thespian and music teacher, and his musical side from his father, an audio engineer.

While he grew up singing in church, Bernarr’s interest in music further developed when his father brought him on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire as a production assistant. He knew at this point that he wanted to pursue music. The budding artist recorded some demos on Fruity Loops 6 and posted them to Myspace—a testament to how long he has been in the game.

While his musical foundation came from gospel and jazz, Bernarr began to expand his musical influences. As an independent artist developing his sound, he remained consistent without compromising his vision. “We want to feel good about the art that we put out. However, we do want it to connect as well,” he says. “It’s that fine line, that balance.”

Gaining Momentum

It wasn’t until Bernarr’s ninth project, the self-titled DUR&, that he discovered this balance. Now, fresh off of his spellbinding performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, Bernarr is hitting his stride. The timing seems right.

Watching Bernarr perform is a theatrical experience. His spirited performances highlight his soulful voice and enchanting stage presence.

Speaking about his Tiny Desk performance—in which he and his crew were dressed head to toe as The Proud Family—he said, “If I’m going to be on this platform, I’m going to leave it all on the desk. Matter of fact, the desk is mine now.”

Daring To Be Different

By staying true to himself, Bernarr has continued to build a strong foundation for his career.

He says to those who are afraid to dare to be different: “If your ideas and your dreams are not scaring you, they’re not big enough. And this is an old proverb … You’re going to have to venture into some spaces that might feel a little bit lonely. Even if you’ve got one person that’s got your back, then you do with that one, trust me.”

The performer discovered that leaning on community provides the support and motivation that keeps him going.

“Also, it is important to not always have to try to do things yourself if you don’t have to,” he says. “So reach out. Reach to your community because, at least for me, there are a lot of us that do have people that are waiting to be able to help us, in whatever capacity that is. We all have different capacities in which we can show up for each other.”

Get more. Listen to the full conversation with Durand Bernarr here.

‘Small Doses’ Podcast: Durand Bernarr Speaks On Daring To Be Different was originally published on globalgrind.com