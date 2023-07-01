Chloë Bailey shut down Instagram over the weekend when she posed for a series of photos in honor of her 25th birthday, donning an all white look that was everything!
The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “ima cancer, body built like a dancer #twentyfine”
Check out the stylish look below.
Chloë Bailey Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
