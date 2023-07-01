Listen Live
H-Town

2023 National Battle of the Bands: August 26 at NRG Stadium

Audiences can look forward to awe-inspiring, never-before-seen performances that will keep them coming back for more exhilarating experiences year after year.

Published on July 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Battle of the Bands 2023

Source: General / Radio One

The “National Battle of the Bands” event was established as the premier kickoff to the fall marching band season, featuring electrifying performances by the country’s top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

This exciting event not only captivates diverse audiences – including teens, young adults, families, college-educated professionals, blue-collar workers, and active seniors – but also highlights the cultural significance of HBCU bands.

 

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close