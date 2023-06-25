New Location: City Hall Will Host Big Pokey’s Celebration of Life Today at 6pm

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Big Pokey‘s family and friends are inviting the public to come and celebrate his life. This is a family-friendly event that will consist of Food Trucks, Music by DJ Big Tho, and a presentation. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. There is no cost for entry.

NEW LOCATION

Due to an overwhelming response, Big Pokey’s family and the City of Houston have changed the location for today’s celebration. Please see graphic for updated info or check out event details below.

Community Celebration Honoring the Life of Big Pokey

SUNDAY, JUNE 25TH

6:00 PM

CITY HALL

901 BAGBY ST

HOUSTON, TX