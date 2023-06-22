Severe Overnight Storms Leaves Areas of Houston Without Power

Wednesday night( June 21st) a powerful storm caused major damage, snapping tree’s in half and leaving residents without power. CenterPoint Energy reported that as of 6 a.m., more than 168,000 people in the Greater Houston area were without electricity. See video below courtesy of KHOU-11.
As you can see, the storm has caused significant damage,luckily you can track where power outages are as reported by CenterPoint Energy to stay updated on the latest.
For more real-time info on counties without power please tap here.
