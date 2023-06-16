Autopsy Report Reveals Gangsta Boo Died As A Result of An Accidental Drug Overdose

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

We now know what led to the tragic passing of Gangsta Boo.

Spotted on TMZ, Gangsta Boo died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol, the celebrity gossip site reports.

Local Memphis news affiliate, FOX13, says the Hip-Hop star was pronounced dead on the scene after overdosing on fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

Gangsta Boo, real name Lola Mitchell, was found unconscious on New Year’s Day inside a Memphis residence and could not be resuscitated despite attempts to save the 43-year-old rapper’s life.

She quickly became a popular artist in the 90s, especially after songs like “Where Dem Dollas At.” Gangsta Boo was also a member of Three 6 Mafia, later joining the iconic Hip-Hop stable founded by DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous. Boo was later brought in along with Crunchy Black and Koopsta Knicca, appearing on the group’s classic albums.

Gangsta Boo was only limited to working with Three 6 Mafia. She also collaborated with other southern Hip-Hop juggernauts, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, OutKast, E-40, T.I., west coast rapper The Game, and more.

Fentanyl’s Dangerous Hold On The Hip-Hop Community

Gangsta Boo joins an alarming trend of fentanyl-related deaths in the Black and Hip-Hop community. Master P’s daughter, Michael K. Williams, comedian Fuquan Johnson, Coolio, Mac Miller, and many more all have died, and fentanyl was involved in some shape or form.

The Biden-Harris administration is actively working to stop the dangerous flow of opioids and fentanyl in the country.

Per The White House website:

President Biden has made combatting the opioid crisis a key part of his Unity Agenda for America and has taken several actions to reduce both the supply of fentanyl and negative health outcomes associated with illicit fentanyl and other illicit substances. Fentanyl was dangerous before and it is even more dangerous now due to its combination with xylazine. Addressing the fentanyl crisis also requires addressing the drugs—in particular xylazine—with which fentanyl is being combined. Saving lives is the Administration’s North Star and drives the President’s drug policy.

Something needs to be done quickly before we lose more lives.

