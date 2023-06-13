Lah Pat Taps In With Flo Milli For Official ‘Rodeo’ Remix [WATCH HERE]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Houston-based singer, Lah Pat has been making a huge splash with his hit single, Rodeo. In early June, he released the music video for the remix of Rodeo that features Flo Milli. The summer is guaranteed to be one for the books as Lah Pat is heading on tour. “Rodeo” was number 30 on the Billboard charts for several weeks.

The track’s woozy production underscores his instantly irresistible crooning on the verses. Of course, it channels the 1996 Ginuwine banger “Pony,” but with a distinct and dynamic 21st century twist. Meanwhile, red hot gold-certified Alabama spitter Flo Milli pulls up with a highly quotable cameo driven by her fiery delivery.