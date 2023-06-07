Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant Now Open In Houston

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Trill Burgers, Houston’s acclaimed homegrown smashburger concept from legendary rapper Bun B, opens its first brick-and-mortar location today, June 7, at 11 a.m. Located in Montrose at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue, the restaurant will serve as an extended pop-up location for six months while Trill Burgers searches for a permanent home in the Houston area. Soft opening hours will be seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with additional hours to be announced.

“It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true,” Bun B said. “It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”

Trill Burgers’ opening menu will feature the same signature items from its pop-ups and events since its inception in 2021 – the OG Burger with two smashed all-beef patties, Trill Sauce, pickles, caramelized onions and American cheese on a potato roll bun; Vegan OG Burger with vegan cheese and vegan mayonnaise; and seasoned fries. The new storefront also will offer triple and single-patty options: the Triple OG, Triple Vegan OG and Baby G and Vegan Baby G kids meals. Additional menu items are in the works from chef partners Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares, to be introduced at Trill Burgers’ grand opening in the coming weeks.

The brick-and-mortar location is cashless and currently offers dine-in and walk-up ordering only, with seating for 125 guests. Drive-thru service will open soon. No online or phone ordering is available, and Trill Burgers is not affiliated with any third-party delivery services or apps. It has partnered with Texas-made Dr Pepper as its exclusive in-store fountain drink provider.

Doug Freedman of United Equities secured the location for Trill Burgers. Houston-based Luria Construction, led by Aaron Lewis‘ Luria Construction, performed the interior buildout. The site was formerly home to one of Houston’s oldest James Coney Island locations.

“I’ve been lucky to open more than a dozen fast-casual concepts, and nothing surpasses the love I have seen for Trill Burgers,” co-founder Andy Nguyen said. “When Bun, Nick Scurfield and I first launched this concept almost two years ago, we knew we had something special on our hands. Now it’s time to take it to the next level.”