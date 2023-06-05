Young Jas Joins Good Morning H-Town Crew!

On Monday, May 5th Young Jas joins Keisha Nicole, J-Mac and Jessica Jeanz as part of the Good Morning H-Town Crew! Get your daily fix of news, trending topics and the best music from H-Town’s #1 Morning Show. Tap below to listen live!
RELATED: Posted on the Corner Comes to H-Town 6-11p starting Monday
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passes Away During Surgery
-
Influencer Dies After Taking Part In Social Media Drinking Challenge
-
Texas Legislators Vote To Eliminate Annual Vehicle Inspections
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
BREAKING: Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Jail
-
Patrick Clark Indicted By Harris County Jury For Takeoff Murder
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
The Ultimate Urban Adventure! Win 4 Free Tickets to Urban Camp Weekend